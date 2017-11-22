Lady Tigers Split Hall Of Champions Games

Lexington’s Lady Tigers tipped off the basketball season, last week, with a pair of home games. Both games were Hall of Champions’ games and featured Dyer County and Bradford. Last Tuesday, Lexington played host to Dyer County and on Saturday afternoon the Lady Tigers played host to Bradford. Lexington lost to Dyer County, 78-61, but got the win over Bradford, 57-49. Although this is Thanksgiving week, the Lady Tigers will be…

For complete coverage, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!