HCSO Helps Keep Churches Safe

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is being proactive about keeping church congregations safe. “Church congregations throughout the nation have been the target of mass violence,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Adams of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. To assist congregations in being prepared, the HCSO is offering two church security presentations, at 6:00 p.m. at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center. The presentations will be held in the General Sessions Courtroom on November 28th and November 30th.

If you are the head of church security, or could present the information to create a security team at…

For the complete story, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!