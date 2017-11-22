Ethan Phillips Signs To Play Golf at Union

On November 15th, Ethan Phillips signed his National letter of intent to continue his golf career at Union University. Ethan has had a phenomenal 4-year career at Lexington High School. His sophomore year his team won the Region tournament and competed at the state tournament. He finished 11th as an individual that year. In his junior year, he qualified for state and made back to back trips to the state tournament both his…

For complete coverage, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress

