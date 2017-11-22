Eight in Race for County Mayor

Eight candidates have picked up applications for the upcoming Henderson County Mayor’s election.

File Photo / The Lexington ProgressIt is Tuesday, November 21st, not quite three business days since applications to run for primaries on May 1st opened on Friday. There are eight candidates so far to pick up applications in the Henderson County Mayor’s race: Eddie Bray, Mary C. Jowers, Mack Maness Jr., Darren Ross McDaniel, Susan Montgomery, Allen Pearson, Terry Woods, and Kenneth (Pap) Thomas. “This is a big election this year,” said Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, “and the first time in quite a while that…

For the complete story, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

