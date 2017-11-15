Veterans Day Events

At Caywood Elementary, students lined up wearing red, white, and blue. As they gathered into a rectangle, they formed a large U.S. flag, and began to sing. At Parkers Crossroads, just south of Interstate I-40, a field of several dozen flags waved crisply in the breeze, a project put into place by American Legion Post # 286. At Pin Oak Elementary, on Thursday, veterans were remembered and greeted. In Lexington, early Friday morning, a young man adjusted the strap of his drums, while…

For the complete story, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!