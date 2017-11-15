Peoples Bank Suspect Arrested

Article by W. Clay Crook –

The suspect who shot at an inside window and was caught on camera at Peoples Bank, Reagan, on October 14th, was apprehended and jailed in McNairy County on November 7th in conjunction with the August robbery of Home Banking in Finger. The suspect is Gene Allen Howell, Oak Grove Street, Selmer, Tennessee. Howell is 36 years of age, and has eleven state charges, while Federal charges are pending. Charges include…

For the complete story, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

