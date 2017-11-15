Kelley Signs With Union University

Kaitlyn Kelley extended her softball career Monday when she signed with Union University. She was surrounded by family and teammates at the signing which took place at the LHS auditorium. Kelley is a three-year starter for the Lady Tiger softball team and is looking forward to her senior season as a Lady Tiger, before becoming a Lady Bulldog. Kelley will go into the record books as…

For complete coverage, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!