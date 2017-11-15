Death Penalty Off the Table for Dylan Adams

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Another phase in the Holly Bobo case began to unfold Tuesday, November 14th, as the defense team for Dylan Adams entered the courtroom. Attorney General Jennifer Nichols and Paul Hagerman once again took their places on the right side of the courtroom with the legal team for the prosecution. By 1:00 p.m. the small courtroom was beginning to fill with press, the equipment arrayed across the table to provide live feed. Newscasters for major networks prepared cordless mics, and connected to instant messaging devices. The Bobo family arrived around 1 p.m. as well, seated behind the prosecution. Karen turned around on the pew to speak to a friend, behind her. Rev. Don Franks came in to join the family, casting a reassuring hand towards familiar faces in the press box, the last pew at the back of the court reserved for media. Dylan Adams made an appearance today, but Jason Autry declined to appear. Rumors were recurrent among press and bystanders as the attorney for Zachary Adams has filed a motion and brief for…

