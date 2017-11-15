Big Red Tigers Come Up Short

Lexington’s football season came to an end, Friday night, after an 18-14 loss to Springfield in round two of the TSSAA playoffs. The Tigers led throughout the game until Springfield returned a punt 68 yards, with 4:21 remaining in the game. Lexington was unable to convert on a 4th down play three minutes later and the season came to an end. The Tigers end the season with a record of 8-4 and have now made…

For complete coverage, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!