Bassham To Play For University Of Memphis

Last Wednesday, Hannah Bassham made it official as she signed to play softball with the University of Memphis. Bassham, a senior at LHS, was surrounded by family, coaches, and teammates as she saw her dream of playing at the next level become a reality. Bassham has been an important part of the Lexington Lady Tiger Softball team for the past three seasons and has…

For complete coverage, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!