Scotts Hill Lions End Season With Playoff Loss

The Lions came into their TSSAA First Round Playoff game, last Friday night, heartbroken. The day before they had been to the funeral service of their beloved coach, Andrew Crossett. The Lions traveled to Lewis County to take on the Panthers, a rematch from week one of the season. The Lions came out ready to play, but eventually fell to Lewis County. Before the game started a touching moment happened when the coaching staff and the players presented Olivia Crossett, the late Andrew Crossett’s wife, with white roses and a moment of silence. The Lions also had decals on the back of their helmets, “Be The Rock” a Coach Crossett saying and “DC” for Drew Crossett. The Game started off with a…

For complete coverage, see the November 8th edition of The Lexington Progress

