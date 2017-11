Industrial Development Board (IDB) of Henderson County conducted its first meeting on Tuesday, October 31st at 6:00 p.m. The board of directors for the new group consists of Danny Powers, Trish Stanfill, Phillip Renfroe, Dan Wood, Larry Paul Harris, Ken Reed, and Jimmy Roberts. The IDB will serve the county in a similar capacity as the…

For the complete story, see the November 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!