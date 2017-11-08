Lexington Holiday Mart Opens Shopping Season

Rachel Wade, who organized the Lexington Holiday Mart event, said that this is the fifth year for the occasion.

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

The Otto Britt fairgrounds building had a steady stream of visitors and shoppers as the Lexington Holiday Mart hosted over forty vendors on Friday night and Saturday. Rachel Wade, who organized the Holiday Mart, said that this was the fifth year for the event, which always falls on…

For this and other interesting stories, see the November 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!