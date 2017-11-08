Gas and Water Operations Center Ready for Concrete

Crews finish the conduit and other piping in preparation for the concrete work at the new Gas and Water Operations Center on Dennie Helms Drive.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Crews with E & T Contracting, from Henderson, Tennessee, have been moving forward, as weather permits, installing the conduit and piping needed for electrical and plumbing for the new gas and water operations center and warehouse for Lexington Utilities. The site was prepared along the grounds of the old Coca-Cola Bottling Plant area on Dennie Helms Drive, and completion is on track for…

