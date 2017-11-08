Area Players Propel South To Win at All-Star Game

Last Saturday, the South team won the 3rd Annual West Tennessee Junior High All-Star Game, 18-7, at West Carroll. Captains for the team were defensive tackle Gordan Hudson, from Jackson Career and Technology School in Jackson, outside linebacker Max Phipps, from McKenzie, running back Julius Adkisson, from Lexington Middle, and quarterback Jacob Hooper, from Hardin County. Adkisson scored the…

