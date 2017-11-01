North And South Jr. High All-Star Football Game Set For Saturday

Several area players and coaches will participate in the 2017 North and South Junior High All Star game, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4th at West Carroll Jr/Sr High School. Henderson County North Head Football Coach, Jason White, will be coaching the South team which is comprised of players from the following Junior Highs and Middle Schools in West Tennessee…

For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!