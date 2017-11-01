LHS Tigers Crowned Region Champs After Beating Chester County

For the first time since 2013, the Big Red Tigers are region champions. The Tigers played host to Chester County, last Thursday night, at Tiger Stadium and clinched the region championship with a 28-9 victory. Now the Tigers, 7-3, will have the privilege to host the first round of the playoffs Friday night. Lexington will meet Creekwood, in round one, and the game is scheduled to start at 7:00. Friday night will mark the second meeting between the two schools. Lexington defeated…

For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!