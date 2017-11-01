LHS Marching Tiger Band to Compete In State Competition

Lexington High School’s Marching Tiger Band competed in the Bandmasters Championship, at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, on Saturday, October 21. The band placed 2nd in Class A, while earning honors for Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Visual Performance in class. This is the third consecutive year that the band has won Outstanding Percussion in class in this contest. Now, the Lexington Band will…

