LHS Lady Tigers Cross Country Team Earns Trip Back To State

For what is believed to be the first time in school history, the Lexington Lady Tigers will be making back to back trips to the State Cross Country meet. In the Regionals last Tuesday, the Lady Tigers finished third overall, behind Dyer Co. and South Gibson, which qualifies them to run in the State meet. Ally Bland paced the Lady Tigers finishing 9th overall, with a time of…

For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress

