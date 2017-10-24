Teachers Tenured at County School Board Meeting

Pictured: (L-R) Angie Wood, Becky Coleman, April Greenway, Theresa Sadler, and Casey McDaniel were some of the teachers approved for tenure at the meeting of the Henderson County Board of Education

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

The Henderson County Board of Education met at 6:00 p.m. on October 19th with several guests in attendance. Tim Rogers addressed the board on behalf of the guests, which included many of the teachers recommended for tenure. Several of the principals were present and recognized their staff. The following tenure recommendations were approved…

For the complete story, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!