LHS Lady Tigers Soccer : STATE BOUND!

After narrowly missing out on a trip to the state soccer tournament last year, the Lady Tigers left no doubt last Saturday that they were determined to return in 2017. Lexington defeated Memphis Kirby in the sub-state game, 10-0, Saturday and has now qualified for the state tournament for the second time in three years. In one of the most dominate runs in post-season history at LHS, the Lady Tiger soccer team…

