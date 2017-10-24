Lady Lions’ Caitlin Mitchell Signs With Freed-Hardeman

Senior Caitlin Mitchell signed with the Freed-Hardeman Lions to continue her softball career last Thursday. Mitchell verbally committed to Freed-Hardeman on July 16, after they had been in contact with her ever since the Sara Beth Whitehead Memorial Tournament at the start of this year. Mitchell spoke highly of Freed saying, “I knew that’s where I wanted to go. All of the coaches were nice and really wanted me there, and the campus is great and close to home, as well.” Mitchell, who is an all-around player will be a…

