A reminder for several Halloween opportunities for Tuesday night, October 31st:

The Lexington Campus of Jackson State Community College will host their Trunk or Treat from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department will have their Halloween Bash at the Fairgrounds building from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will have their Trunk or Treat event from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

