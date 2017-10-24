Falcon Plastics Connect Students to Industry

Students from Lexington High and Scotts Hill High Schools gathered for a tour of Falcon Plastics in Lexington.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

The Lexington-Henderson County Alliance has been planning Manufacturing Month Projects for over a year, and has completed another successful event, the “Falcon Plastics Manufacturing Tour”. This tour provided students, teachers and community partners with the opportunity to have their eyes opened to…

For the complete story, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!