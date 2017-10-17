SH Lady Lions Soccer Reaches All-Time High

| | 0

Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Soccer
Photo By: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

The Lady Lions soccer team had an opportunity to go where no other team had gone before this past Tuesday. If the team could win, it would secure a berth in the Region tournament. The Lady Lions would have to play Loretto in the District Semi-Finals. Scotts Hill had already beaten Loretto in the regular season, 2-0. However, the Lady Lions knew it would be another…

For complete coverage, see the October 18th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment