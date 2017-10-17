Olive Selected as New Director of Schools

Blue paper ballots were distributed by LCSS board chair, Robert Helms, as a full room waited in anticipation for news of the new Director of Schools for the Lexington City School System. The board was unanimous on the first vote in selecting Cindy Haddock Olive as the new director. November 1st is the date currently expected as the first day for Olive, and a committee of Helms, Bates, and Hinson was selected to oversee the contract phase. The contract committee will announce it’s meeting date later on.

There were only two candidates for the final vote. Mr. Danny Leasure had withdrawn his name from the list of candidates around noon on Monday, October 16th. Jamie McAdams, the other candidate, greeted Olive warmly as the meeting was adjourned.

For the rest of the board of education meeting, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

