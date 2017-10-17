LHS Lady Tigers Soccer Team Takes District Title

For the third consecutive season, the Lady Tiger soccer team has claimed the district title. Lexington entered the district tournament as the 3rd seed but turned in some of the best performances of the season to take the district crown. The Lady Tigers outscored the opponents 18-3 in the run to the championship. In the quarterfinal game, Lexington defeated…

