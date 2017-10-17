Handicap Accessible Ramp and New Entrance for Pafford’s

Frames and timbers stretch along the side of the stately brick edifice on South Monroe. “It’s more than just an ADA ramp,” said Rob Helms, the fourth-generation owner and operator of Pafford’s Funeral home in Lexington, Tennessee. The construction will include a full deck and “an entirely new exit,” said Helms.

In 1883, D. D. Pafford had a hardware store on the courthouse square. By the 1940’s his son, Royal Pafford, had moved the enterprise into easing and helping families in the community into their final rest. The new exit will be much wider, and the deck and…

