Foul Lines to Field Goals

Hello boys and girls, this is your friendly neighborhood sports writer, again. I thought since my World Series pick from a couple of weeks ago is now booking early vacations to Hawaii, and the defending World Series Champions are down 2-0, as of this writing, I want to talk about just how hard it is to win the World Series. Plus, I really don’t want to talk Tennessee football, it’s too depressing. So, let’s once again discuss postseason baseball. It is a wild ride. Since they extended the playoffs, back in the 90s, to include a wildcard team there have been wild and crazy finishes to the postseason every single year. Who can remember the…

