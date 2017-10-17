Falcon Plastics to Host Students

The Lexington-Henderson County Alliance is pleased to announce a celebration of “Manufacturing Month 2017.” Falcon Plastics will open its doors on October 20, 2017 to more than 100 students, teachers, and community partners from the Lexington and Scotts Hill High Schools as part of an effort to change perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment, and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.

“Too many young people wait until they graduate to think about the workplace. What better way to plan a career path than a student tour to help one make better decisions while in school,” stated Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs.

Manufacturing Month is conducted annually, which began on a national level and implemented locally by…

For the complete story, see the October 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

