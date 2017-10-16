One Injured on Hwy. 100 at Bailey Road

THP, EMS, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments responded to a two vehicle accident around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 100 at Bailey Road, near Reagan, Tennessee. A gold extended cab pickup had a front end collision with a red, flat bed, transfer truck, leaving one injured. The transfer truck appeared to be loaded with aluminum bars. Authorities on the scene directed traffic while the roadway was cleared of the pickup, and diesel fuel spillage was taken care of. The transfer truck was into a guardrail area and the traffic will still be monitored.

