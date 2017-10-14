Bike Fest A Bike Success!

13th Annual Beech Lake Bike Fest

Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Out of a clear sky came peels of rolling thunder, the sound carrying clearly in waves across the surface of Beech Lake. At the entrance, Old Glory snapped in regimented pairs along each side of the road. Reaching the crest were gaily decorated tents surrounded by motorcycles, awash in a sea of chrome and designs both traditional and fantastic. Radio and television stations vied for biker interviews, with the Darden Community taking the lead as Mary Beth Duke and Gerald Wayne “Hillbilly” Flowers stepped up to represent the event. The 13th Annual Beech Lake Bike Fest, in memory of Eddie Hester, put on…

