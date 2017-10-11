The WRAP proclamation for Domestic Violence awareness was signed at the Courthouse, Wednesday, October 4th.

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Tanya Lawson with Wo/Men’s Rape Resource Assistance Program hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation on Wednesday October 4th, at 2 p.m., in the hall of the Henderson County Courthouse. County Mayor Dan Hughes and Lexington City Mayor Jeff Griggs read and signed the…

For the complete story, see the October 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!