Reinbow Riding Academy Equine Special Olympics

The Reinbow Riding Academy recently sponsored the Equine Special Olympics.
Photo by Karen Moore / The Lexington Progress

The sun broke out intermittently as the heavy clouds moved overhead. Inside the arena, the dirt was a desert tan, flat and smooth. Cameras began to flash and whoops and hollers spilled out from underneath Stetsons and excited boots kicked the ground. A line, several people thick, was now formed with…

For the complete story and additional photographs, see the October 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

