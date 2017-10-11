Lady Tiger Volleyball Season Ends With Loss In Semi-Final Game

Lexington’s Lady Tiger volleyball team lost to Chester County, 3-2, in the district semi-finals at South Side last Tuesday (20-25) (26-24) (24-26) (28-26) (12-15). The loss was a heartbreaker for the Lady Tigers and the season comes to a close, but this is a young team that has a lot of promise for the future. After losing a lot of talent from last year’s team, Head Coach Brad Barger knew he…

For complete coverage, see the October 11th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!