Grand Jury Returns 74 True Bills of Indictments

The following true bills of indictment were issued by the October 2nd session of the Henderson County Grand Jury:

Colton N. Wulfert, Theft Over $10,000; Eric L. Pack, Violation Sex Offender Registry; Mary Ann Scates, Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence with Priors, Following Too Close, Speeding, Reckless Aggravated Assault (3 counts), Vehicular Assault; Lucas A. Azbill, Vandalism Under $1,000.

Tristen D. Johnson, Reckless Endangerment w/Weapon, Public Intoxication; Brooke N. Henderson, Theft Over $10,000, Criminal Attempt to Obtain Prescription Drug by Fraud (5 counts), Sale & Deliver of Sch II- Hydrocodone (2 counts), Sale & Delivery of Sch II- Oxycodone (2 counts), Deanna R. Graves, Filing a False Police Report; Jimmy D. Gentry Jr., Aggravated Child Abuse; Jaqueline N. Webb, Criminal Simulation, Poss of Drug Paraphernalia; Lawrence L. Wright, Rape, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault; Bobby D. Fowler, Driving on Canceled/Suspended/ Revoked License.

Bobby D. Fowler, Poss of Marijuana w/Intent to Sell &/or Deliver (2 counts), Poss of Alprazolam w/Intent to Sell/Deliver (2 counts), Poss of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Seat Belt- 1st Offense; Andrew R. Rich, Criminal Trespass, Andrew R. Rich, Vandalism Under $1,000 (17 counts), Vandalism Over $1,000 (3 counts); Cody W. Pendergrass, Vandalism Under $1,000 (17 Counts), Vandalism Over $1,000 (3 counts).

Timothy A. Threadgill, Attempt to Commit First Degree