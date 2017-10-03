“The Golden Choir” to Debut at Montgomery in December

Gloria Parker and Carol Rice will have a signup day for “The Golden Choir” at the Senior Center in Lexington at 10:00 a.m., October 11th.
If you are a senior citizen and living in Henderson County, and you have always thought that you should have had been the center of spotlights on a stage, then “The Golden Choir” is a chance to make that dream come true.   Gloria Parker and Carol Rice have coordinated with a homespun play along with an application for a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.  Parker will…

