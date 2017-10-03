SHHS Represented at 2017 TSSAA State Tournament

Two golf team members, from the Scotts Hill High School Golf team, recently competed in the 2017 TSSAA Golf State Championship. Ava Williams and Chase Maness represented their school and community well, while playing at the WillowBrook Golf Club on September 26th & 27th. This competition was a two-day tournament, on a beautiful 18-hole golf course, in Manchester, Tennessee. While heat was a factor in this tournament, both…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!