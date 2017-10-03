SH Lions Pick Up Massive Win Over Hickman County

The Lions were coming off a rough patch in the season after playing three strong opponents. However, it did not get easier for the Lions as they had to go on the road in a hostile environment to play Region 6-2A foe Hickman County. The Bulldogs came into the game with an impressive 4-2 record, but the Lions came out hungry and snatched a win away from Hickman County. The game started off slow. Both teams were feeling each other out. The Lions came out in an…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!