New Officials are Sworn In for Lexington

Monday, October 2nd, was the official swearing in of the newly elected officials for the City of Lexington. City Hall was at near standing room only as Chief United States District Judge Tom Anderson made his way forward to administer the oath of office. Ann Anderson, Carl Cooley, Jim Terry, and Chad Wood took the oaths of office first for the Lexington City School System Board of Education. Judge Anderson then swore in Gordon Wildridge and Peggy Gilbert as aldermen, and Jeff Griggs as the new mayor. Griggs thanked everyone…

For the complete story, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

