LHS Tigers Take Over Top Spot In Region Standings

Lexington defeated South Side, 23-7, on homecoming night last Friday and now stands atop the Region 6AAAA standings. The Tigers got some help from Northside when the Indians defeated Liberty, which opened the door for Lexington to take the top spot. Lexington now controls its own destiny and the region title is there for the taking. The Tigers have their open date this week and have two weeks to prepare for…

