LHS Beta Club Reaches Out To Help Students

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lexington High School Beta Club on Monday, October 2nd. The group has sponsored the “Tiger Underground” which will reach out for students in need of clothes, beauty supplies, toiletries, and even food. Bailey Liles is the ambassador for LHS Beta, and says that they are hoping to expand to all seven schools, and then the community. All the clubs…

For the complete story, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

