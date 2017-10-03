Lexington Middle School Celebrates Homecoming Win Over Bolivar Tigers

Last Thursday, the Lexington Middle School Minutemen picked up a big win over Bolivar, on homecoming night, at Caywood Field. The Minutemen had a complete team effort on the way to a 32-8 victory. The game was a great homecoming win for the Minutemen. LMS had an opportunity to spread the ball around and had some young players step up and account for…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!