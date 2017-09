The Lions were beat up and banged up but were ready for a fight when the Adamsville Cardinals came into Lions Stadium Friday night. The Lions were sluggish on offense, but stout on defense. Scotts Hill bowed its back several times in the first quarter, steering the Cardinals away from the end zone. However, late in the first quarter, Adamsville broke a…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!