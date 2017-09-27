Minutemen Lose Close Game to Paris Inman

Lexington Middle School and Paris Inman had another classic battle, last Thursday night, that ended in a 36-24 loss for the Minutemen. LMS and Inman have had their share of close contests over the years, and this one was no exception. Up next, Lexington Middle will celebrate homecoming Thursday night at Caywood when the Minutemen play host to Bolivar. Homecoming festivities will begin at 5:30 and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30. Lexington will also play…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!