LHS Volleyball Picks Up Pair of Key District Wins

After losing a heartbreaker to Chester County at home two weeks ago, the Lady Tigers turned the tables last Tuesday when Lexington defeated Chester County, 3-2 (14-25) (25-20) (25-16) (21-25) (16-14). Avery Dyer had 1 kill, 18 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs, and 2 blocks. Jasmine Lawson had 7 kills, 1 ace, and 11 digs. Ivey Robinson had 6 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, and 10 blocks. Trinity Beard had 8 kills, 1 ace, and 7 blocks. Cassidy Hinson had 2 kills and 3 blocks. Taylor Lindsey had…

For complete coverage, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!