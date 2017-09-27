Election Commission Holds Public Forum on Christian Chapel Precinct

The Henderson County Election Commission met at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 20th. First on the agenda was the precinct at Christian Chapel. Mr. Stevens asked first about the reasons for the voters. Bill Martin responded that it was more about the low percentage of voters, not the number of voters, the proximity of other precincts and expense of voting equipment. Dan Miller answered the question on monetary savings are $300.00 on personnel, and equipment may be about $15,000.00 when new voting equipment is purchased. There is also the issue of becoming ADA compliant, and that would be a factor in response to a question on reducing the equipment. Miller also said that the district was overloaded with precincts, especially in comparison with other districts. A resident spoke about…

