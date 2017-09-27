Bray Visits Washington DC

Left to right: Eddie Bray, astronaut Robert Kimbrough, and Retired Colonel Fred See of the VFW.
Photo provided

 

Eddie Bray, Henderson    County Veterans Service Officer, recently attended the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fall Legislative Conference in Washington DC, from September 11 – September 14.      On Monday, he met with the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Committee members from every state before making appointments on Capitol Hill. Eddie Bray and Mr. Fred See, retired US Army colonel from Hendersonville, TN, met with Representatives from both US Senate offices, and   all 9 Congressional offices from Tennessee.      Some of the specific individuals met were Erin Reif, Policy Advisor for…

For the complete story, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

