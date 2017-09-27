Bray Visits Washington DC

Eddie Bray, Henderson County Veterans Service Officer, recently attended the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fall Legislative Conference in Washington DC, from September 11 – September 14. On Monday, he met with the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Committee members from every state before making appointments on Capitol Hill. Eddie Bray and Mr. Fred See, retired US Army colonel from Hendersonville, TN, met with Representatives from both US Senate offices, and all 9 Congressional offices from Tennessee. Some of the specific individuals met were Erin Reif, Policy Advisor for…

