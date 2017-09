Electrical power will be off on the 5500 block of the Wildersville-Timberlake Road due to a one vehicle accident around 10:21 a.m. on Friday September 22nd. The vehicle was a black Sorento, with Benton County tags. The driver was an elderly female, who was shaken, but not injured in the accident.

