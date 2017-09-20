Small Bound Over to Grand Jury

Buddy Ray Small made his appearance for a preliminary hearing before Judge R. Steve Beal in the Henderson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, September 19th. Small, had been ordered to undergo a thirty day forensic mental evaluation. He was represented by the firm of Hinson & Hinson of Lexington at Tuesday’s appearance at 3:05 p.m. Witnesses for both the state and the defense were called, recounting the initial moments of the morning of February 7th, and the investigation during the 7th and 8th. The court ruled for the case to be submitted to the Henderson County Grand Jury in February, 2017.

For the complete story, see the September 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

